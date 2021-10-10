Bridgewater Associates LP Has $15.62 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

