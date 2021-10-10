Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,648 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

