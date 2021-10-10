Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Generac makes up 2.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac stock traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.78. 378,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.