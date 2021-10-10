The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Increased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

