Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,425 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $44,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

