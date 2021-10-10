Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 670,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,773. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

