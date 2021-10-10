Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 240,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,987. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.73.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.