Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $866.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $848.29 million and the highest is $886.16 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 410,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,447. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

