Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion.

Shares of SVNDY stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

