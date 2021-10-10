$40.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $40.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.91 million and the lowest is $40.80 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $172.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.93 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $224.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 299,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,982. The company has a market cap of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

