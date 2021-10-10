Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.13 Million

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $525.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $496.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Steven Madden by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 318,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

