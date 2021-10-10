Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 194.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.