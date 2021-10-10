Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $196,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000.

VCSH stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

