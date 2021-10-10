AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

