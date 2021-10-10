Fairmount Funds Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 5.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 835,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,208. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

