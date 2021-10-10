Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,135,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

