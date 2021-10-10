Stifel Financial Corp Has $372.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,751 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $372,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

