Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,510,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,462,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 843,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,656,000 after buying an additional 280,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $451.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

