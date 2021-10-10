LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.96% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $362,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

