Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. 5,300,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,215. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

