Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

