3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

