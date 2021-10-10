Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.88 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:BBY opened at $107.25 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.