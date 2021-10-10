3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 3M by 37.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.