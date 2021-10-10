CUTcoin Trading Up 113.4% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 113.4% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $54.64 million and $3,220.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00108719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00455328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035420 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024767 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,647,300 coins and its circulating supply is 147,647,300 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

