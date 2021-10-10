Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $33.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 27,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,703. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

