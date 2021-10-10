ReapChain Hits One Day Volume of $351,318.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $351,318.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00224375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00099894 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

