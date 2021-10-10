$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $294.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $306.32 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.17. 186,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

