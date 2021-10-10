NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 640,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.95% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,064,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.31 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.