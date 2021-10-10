Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $210.35

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $215.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.06. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.