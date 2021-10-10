Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 26,705 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.93. 637,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,246. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

