First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Foundation worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in First Foundation by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,968. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

