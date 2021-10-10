Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 86.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 634,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

