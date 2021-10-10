ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

