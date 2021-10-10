Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,047 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $371.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $143,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,180 shares of company stock worth $78,646,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

