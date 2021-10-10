Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,298.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Datamine has a total market cap of $362,336.14 and approximately $26,298.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.98 or 0.00546199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.68 or 0.01149784 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,762,231 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

