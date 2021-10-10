Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 7,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,869 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

