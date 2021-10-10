$531.15 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $531.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $536.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 518,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.