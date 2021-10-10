$531.15 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $531.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $536.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 518,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.