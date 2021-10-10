Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.70 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.