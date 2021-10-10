Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

