Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

