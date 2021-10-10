BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 367 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.