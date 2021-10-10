Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,818,439 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,921,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

