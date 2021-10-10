Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

