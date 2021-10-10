Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $64.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.22 million and the lowest is $64.10 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ZIX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ZIX by 207,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $500,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 355,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,879. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

