BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

