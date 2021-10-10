Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

