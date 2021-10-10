Klever (KLV) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Klever has a market capitalization of $135.53 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

