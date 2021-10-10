Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 7,438 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of The Boston Beer worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $537.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.65.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

