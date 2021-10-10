Bridgewater Associates LP Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

NYSE:PNC opened at $202.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

